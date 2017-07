FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The media got a sneak peek of the new on-campus Colorado State University football stadium on Tuesday.

The $220 million stadium and adjacent $18 million academic space will seat 41,200 on game days.

Construction on the stadium began in May 2015.

The new stadium replaces Hughes Stadium, which has been the Rams’ home since 1968.

The Ram’s will open the stadium Aug. 26 against Oregon State.