Actress Mindy Kaling pregnant with first child

Actress Mindy Kaling is pregnant with her first child, a life event a source close to the actress characterized as “an unexpected surprise.”

Kaling first rose to fame as a cast member and writer on the popular show “The Office.” Since then, she has written two books and is now the main character of her own show on Hulu, “The Mindy Project,” which debuted in 2012.

People magazine confirmed the pregnancy though Kaling has not yet issued an official statement.

In the past, Kaling has said that an unexpected pregnancy would not be necessarily be a bad thing, noting, “I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids. I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen.”

The 38-year-old’s story line on “The Mindy Project,” in which she plays an OB/GYN, included pregnancy and a breakup with the baby’s father.

Premature speculation of the identity of the father has some fans hoping “The Office” co-star and previous boyfriend BJ Novak may be involved.

The two dated from 2005 to 2007 and Kaling has said she would have married Novak if he had proposed.

Kaling and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker also had a funny flirtation earlier this year, exchanging silly messages via Twitter.

Kaling will star in Disney’s upcoming and much anticipated film “A Wrinkle in Time,” due to be released in 2018.