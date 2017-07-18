ICE arrests Ricardo Lopez-Vera

DENVER — Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Ricardo Lopez-Vera was in custody Tuesday evening.

He’s the man who had an ICE detainer placed on him but was released from the Denver jail. Lopez-Vera was accused of killing another inmate in the jail but the Denver District Attorney’s office declined charges in the case.

ICE released a statement Tuesday following his arrest:

“On July 18, 2017, officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Ricardo Daniel Lopez-Vera, 19, from Mexico, in Denver. Lopez-Vera is currently in ICE custody pending a hearing before a federal immigration judge.”

“Lopez-Vera became an ICE fugitive after he was released by Denver County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on July 12, 2017. ICE had placed an immigration detainer on him July 11. However, DCSO released him without notifying ICE when and where he would be released despite the ICE detainer, and despite his extensive criminal history, which included him killing a fellow Denver County Jail inmate just a few days beforehand.”

“Lopez-Vera was convicted of driving while ability impaired (DWAI) in Arapahoe County, Colorado, in August 2015. He has another misdemeanor conviction in Arapahoe County, Colorado, in September 2014. ICE had not encountered Lopez-Vera before a detainer was placed on him July 11, 2017.”