Hundreds of off-road vehicles recalled due to brake failures

Polaris is recalling more than a thousand of its off-highway vehicles because of an issue with the brakes. The company says the front brake can detach.

The recall includes 2017 Polaris RZR 570 and RZR S 570 recreational off-highway vehicles. That includes the RZR EPS 570 or RZR S 570 EPS models which have electronic power steering. The two-seat ROVs have “Polaris” stamped on the front grill.

If you own one of these vehicles, stop using it immediately. You can contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Visit their website here to check your specific serial number, or call the company at (800) 765-2747.