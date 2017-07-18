Happy Birthday, Channel 2: Colorado’s first TV station turns 65

DENVER — The first television station to sign-on in Colorado is turning 65. Colorado’s Own Channel 2 KWGN-TV is celebrating its birthday Tuesday.

Channel 2 scrapbook

A brief history of KWGN

Channel 2 first hit the airways on July 18, 1952 with the call letters KFEL.

Among its many firsts, Channel 2 was the first station in Denver to broadcast a live newscast, the first to broadcast from a remote location, and the first to broadcast in color.

The station was also the first on the forefront of local programming. Longtime residents will fondly remember “Blinky’s Fun Club” featuring Blinky the Clown.

Through the 1950s and 60s, the station went through several changes in call letters, first to KTVR in 1955, KCTO in the early 60s, and finally settling on KWGN in 1966.

In the 1970s, Channel 2 could been seen an many states – and even around the world – after becoming a regional superstation. For years, KWGN was on TVs in Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas. It was even seen in Jamaica, Costa Rica, and on cruise ships via satellite.

When Colorado got its own MLB team with the Rockies in 1993, KWGN marked another broadcasting first as the first television home of the new MLB expansion team.

After years of broadcasting news in the evenings, Channel 2 launched a new morning newscast in 2000. Now known as “Daybreak,” airing weekdays from 5-9 a.m., it was first called “WB2day,” back when the station was a WB affiliate.

In 2011, the station was given a new name reflecting its connection to our state, which is used to this day: Colorado’s Own Channel 2.

Last year, Channel 2 News grew once again, adding a newscast at 4 p.m. and Colorado’s only 11 p.m. newscast.

Today, you’ll find us covering news that matters to you, your family, and everyone who lives the active Colorado lifestyle with “2 Your Health.” And we criss-cross the state covering stories you truly won’t find anywhere else with “Unique 2 Colorado.”