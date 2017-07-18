× Frontier Airlines expands network to include 21 new cities

DENVER — Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it is increasing the number of destinations served by 30 percent and doubling the number of total routes.

In a press release on its website, Frontier says 85 new routes will be added. Out of those routes, 49 are on sale right now. The rest will be added by the Spring of 2018.

Nonstop routes will reportedly double by the summer of 2018. The carrier is promising expanded winter service to warm weather destinations such as Tampa, Miami, and Cancun.

To celebrate the announcement, Frontier is offering limited time fares from $39.

New services added to the Denver International Airport starting right now include:

Albuquerque, N.M.

Oklahoma City

Ontario, Calif.

Palm Springs, Calif.

Reno, Nev.

San Jose, Calif.

New services added to the Denver International Airport starting Spring 2018 include: