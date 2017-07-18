× Former VP Biden to visit Denver in December

DENVER, Colo. – Former Vice President Joe Biden will make a speaking appearance in Denver during his “American Promise Tour” this fall.

Biden will launch a 19-city tour in November with a stop at Denver’s Paramount theater on December 2nd.

The tour will support his upcoming book, “Promise Me Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose.”

According to publisher, Flatiron Books, the memoir will touch on the Former Vice President’s struggle to balance politics and family as his son, Beau, suffered from brain cancer, and his decision not to run for President in 2016.

Presale tickets go on sale July 18 at 10 a.m. and general ticket sales begin July 28.

Each ticket will also include a copy of Biden’s upcoming memoir.