Disabilities don’t hold back these “Annie” stars.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a wonderful production over at the Denver Center of Performing Arts: Phamaly's performance of "Annie." Some of the "orphans" from the show joined us this morning to tell us about the production. Everyone on the cast has a disability including the dog.

You can see Lanseha Burris, Riley Tuttle, Vianca Marez, Aloukika Patro, and Channing Icenogle in "Annie" from now through August 6. To get tickets, head to Phamaly.org or call the Denver Center of Performing Arts Box Office at (303)893-4100.