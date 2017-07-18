Denver mayor to recognize 300 students in ‘CareerLaunch’ internship program

DENVER – This week, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will honor nearly 300 Denver Public high school students working in cutting edge industries as part of DPS’s CareerLaunch Internship Program.

Students in the program perform real work like building websites, helping to deliver babies, visiting construction sites and creating mobile apps.

The program is designed to cultivate a highly-trained and diverse workforce, and connects student with more than 100 companies including Xcel Energy, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Home Advisor.

On Friday afternoon, Mayor Hancock and DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg will recognize the interns and company partners at a celebration at Mile High Stadium.

Interns will have a chance to showcase their internship projects and share how the program has changed their lives and career prospects.

The mayor will then present one student with the prestigious Intern of the Year Award.

More than 500 students will complete CareerLaunch internships throughout the 2017-18 school year.

CareerLaunch is part of the DPS CareerConnect program, in which more than 18,000 Denver students participate.