Colorado senator demands White House end voter fraud commission

As thousands of voters unregister across the state, one of Colorado’s U.S. senators is demanding the White House stops its voter commission.

Senator Michael Bennet said he sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence and the Vice-Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity requesting then to end the commission.

In nearly two weeks, roughly 1,100 people in the Denver metro area’s three largest counties took their names off voter registration rolls. Voters are telling county employees they do not trust the Trump Administration with their personal information.

“Given the spike in these registration withdrawals, I request that you immediately end the Commission and describe how you intend to reverse the damage that it has already caused in my state,” Bennet wrote.

“The stated purpose of the Commission is ‘to increase the American people’s confidence in the integrity of our election systems,’” Bennet wrote. “Yet, the entire premise for its origination has zero basis in any peer-reviewed study or analysis… This Commission was formed as the result of delusion, conspiracy theories, and truly ‘fake news,’ but it is having a very real and dramatically chilling effect on voter participation.”

Elections officials stress sensitive information such as Social Security numbers and full birth dates cannot be released.