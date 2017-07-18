Child dies after car crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 83 claimed the life of a 9-year-old child, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The cars collided on Friday, July 14, at the intersection of Highway 83 and North Powers Boulevard. Four people needed medical treatment and were taken to hospitals.

According to police, a Ford Fusion going southbound on Highway 83 was trying to turn left onto southbound North Powers Boulevard when it was hit by a Lincoln SUV.

On Saturday, a 9-year-old child died as a result of injuries sustained during the collision.

Investigators did not identify anyone involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, but speed, alcohol, and drugs are not considered to be factors in the case.

This was the 17th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year.