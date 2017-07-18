Business owners, residents, city leaders meet about safety concerns on East Colfax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Business and community leaders got together Tuesday to address growing safety concerns on East Colfax Avenue in Denver.

This comes after a man was shot and killed outside a convenience store at Colfax and Pennsylvania last week.

The police chief, police commanders, Colfax business owners and residents all met at the City and County building Tuesday morning.

Each agreed drugs and violence are a big problem right now.

"We`re fighting to improve the economic development. We`ve also got to address the social problems we`ve got there," Denver City Councilman Wayne New said.

The City Council has approved a $20 million makeover for Colfax.