× Boulder Reservoir Swim Area Closed Due To Elevated Bacteria Levels

BOULDER– The Boulder Reservoir swim area was closed Tuesday due to elevated bacteria levels.

The closure only impacts the designated swimming area. Boating, waterskiing, fishing and picnicking is still allowed.

The swim area is expected to be closed until at least noon on Wednesday, July 19.

To protect the public, staff routinely test reservoir water quality.

The elevated levels of bacteria could be caused from animals in the area.

The reservoir swim area will re-open once bacteria levels return to acceptable levels.

For more information on when the swim area will re-open, call Reservoir staff at 303-441-3461, follow @BoulderParksRec on Twitter or visit the Boulder Reservoir website.