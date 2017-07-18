Bean Bag Chairs for Babies

This is the ultimate resting spot for your little one: a bean bag for a baby! They come in trendy prints that can match just about any decor for a boy or girl. Our Director Tom's little girl Sidney tested it out for us. The bean bag is equipped with a seat belt to keep your child in place and face us. The slight head elevation helps aid in the relief of gas and acid reflux. The upper cover is both waterproof and machine washable for those inevitable accidents. You can find them on BayBBrand.com for just $49.99.
