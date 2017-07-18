Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are nearly 6 million children under the age of 18 who live with food allergies, which means that for some students, just a bite of a classmate's peanut butter sandwich in the cafeteria could cause Anaphylaxis. That's why it's important to discuss the prevalence of life-threatening allergies with your kids. Tonya Winders, President and CEO of Allergy & Asthma Network, and Dr. Eric Edwards, the Co-Inventor of Auvi-Q and a life-threatening allergy sufferer, joined us this morning to talk about back to school allergy preparedness.