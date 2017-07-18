There are nearly 6 million children under the age of 18 who live with food allergies, which means that for some students, just a bite of a classmate's peanut butter sandwich in the cafeteria could cause Anaphylaxis. That's why it's important to discuss the prevalence of life-threatening allergies with your kids. Tonya Winders, President and CEO of Allergy & Asthma Network, and Dr. Eric Edwards, the Co-Inventor of Auvi-Q and a life-threatening allergy sufferer, joined us this morning to talk about back to school allergy preparedness.
Back to School Allergy Preparedness
Difference in allergy medicines
13 lots of EpiPens voluntarily recalled
Creating a pet preparedness kit
Red Robin recalls frozen onion rings
Does your dog have allergies? Know the symptoms
Pet Allergy Triggers
Rockies to have peanut allergy friendly game on Friday
Study: Allergies to marijuana pollen are on the rise
