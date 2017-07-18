× 21st Annual Race For Research 5K Run/Walk

Who: Cancer League of Colorado

What: 21st Annual Race For Research 5K Run/Walk

When: Sunday, August 20, 2017

Where: Washington Park (click here)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is excited to support the 21st Annual Race For Research 5K, the Cancer League of Colorado’s annual event to raise funds for cancer research and program activities.

After the Race, enjoy our Family Festival with pancake and sausage breakfast, live entertainment, prize drawing, kiddie area with kiddie train, clowns and games, and Sponsor Expo with free product samples. The event is pet-friendly. Dog water will be available at the on-course water stations and throughout the event.

For more info, click here.