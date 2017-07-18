× 2017 Denver Kidney Walk

Who: National Kidney Foundation

What: 2017 Denver Kidney Walk

When: Sunday, October 1st, 7 am check-in

Where: City Park (click for map)

As part of 2 Your Health, Channel 2 is proud to again support the 2017 Denver Kidney Walk. Channel 2’s Matt Makens will emcee this inspiring event to raise money for kidney disease.

Kidney Walk is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness of kidney disease and raise funds to support lifesaving programs for patients, their families, and those at risk. More than 80 cents of every dollar raised for the National Kidney Foundation go directly to support programs dedicated to kidney research.

For more info visit donate.kidney.org.