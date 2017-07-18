× 2 men wanted in kidnapping, sexual assault in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police are looking for two men suspected in a kidnapping and sexual assault in Colorado Springs, KRDO reports.

Felony warrants have been issued for Manuel Jose Menendez, Jr., 28, and Jeramie Marrero, 35.

Police say they are connected to a kidnapping and sexual assault that reportedly took place in the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue on Dec. 8, 2016.

Menendez is 5-foot-7 and weighs 220 pounds. Police believe he is in the Colorado Springs or Fountain area.

Marrero is 5-foot-11. Authorities do not know where he could be, but he does have ties to Colorado Springs and areas in Florida.