USPS adds Disney villains to stamp lineup

ANAHEIM, Cali. – The U.S. Postal Service is dedicating a sheet of 20 Forever stamps to 10 classic Disney Villains.

The stamps feature The Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Honest John from Pinocchio, Lady Tremaine from Cinderella, the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, and Captain Hook from Peter Pan.

Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, Cruella De Vil from One Hundred and One Dalmatians, Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, and Scar from The Lion King are also featured.

The words “USA” and “Forever” are on each stamp, along with the name of the character and the movie they’re featured in.

The U.S. Postal Service says its issuing these special stamps to honor the pioneering spirit of Walt Disney Studio’s Ink & Paint Department. The department started helping Disney Animation Studios create classic animated films in 1923. Stamp art director, Derry Noyes, worked closely with Disney’s creative director David Pacheco and the whole art team to design the new stamps.