Uber tipping now an option offered by embattled ride-hailing service

“No tip necessary” has long been a celebrated selling point for customers of the ride-hailing service, Uber, but now drivers can rejoice as the company rolls out a tipping option.

A press release sent out by the company said that tipping has long been desired by drivers but the new tip feature is optional for riders.

Uber says allowing riders to tack on additional money to their final charge creates a “magical” experience.

Riders can tip via the app and the company claims that adding money or opting out of a tip will not impact a rider’s rating.

There is no minimum to tip but there is a $100 maximum cap.

According to the company, riders have up to seven days after the trip to rate the ride and add a tip, but if a rider wants to go back and tip a driver for a trip they already rated, they have up to 30 days to do so.

Tipping is also available on UberEATS.

This latest development in the Uber experience comes on the heels of a public relations nightmare that has dragged on for months.

CEO Travis Kalanick recently stepped down from his position following a string of negative events, including the revelation of a tool it built to help drivers dodge law enforcement, an ongoing internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations made by a former employee, a viral boycott of the app, and a caught on camera argument between Kalanick and one of the company’s drivers.

Tipping has long been an optional feature offered by the competing company, Lyft.