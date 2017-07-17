‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ coming to Disneyland and Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” is the official name of the Star Wars-inspired lands currently under construction at Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida.

The attractions will let guests experience a remote trading port on the edge of wild space, complete with Star Wars characters. Guests will see plenty of familiar faces like BB-8 and Chewbacca.

Galaxy’s Edge will put guests in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

One area will make guests feel like they are on a Star Destroyer hangar bay.

Another attraction will give guests the opportunity to pilot the Millenium Falcon.

There will even be a cantina where guests can try out concoctions like blue milk.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in 2019 at Disneyland first and later in the year at Disney World.