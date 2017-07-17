Veteran South Metro Fire Rescue firefighter dies after battle with cancer

An engineer with South Metro Fire Rescue lost his battle with cancer on Sunday.

Engineer Michael Freeman passed away peacefully at his home, the department said in a post on Facebook.

Freeman started his career in 1974 with the Cherry Hills Fire Department and was South Metro’s most-senior active member.

“SMFR is recognizing Engineer Freeman’s passing as an Active Member Line of Duty Death. Flags will be lowered to half-staff at all SMFR facilities and badges worn by SMFR personnel will be shrouded,” officials stated.

Details of his memorial service have not been released.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the Freeman family and the entire SMFR family,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

Adams County Fire posted “Adams County Fire Rescue shares in your sadness and we are all thinking of you.”