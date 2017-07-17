× Sex offender gets 30 days in jail for taking pictures up woman’s skirt at Broncos game

DENVER — A registered sex offender who admitted he used a cellphone to take pictures up a woman’s skirt at a Broncos game has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and eight years of sex offender supervised probation, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Jacob Magee, 33, is also required to register as a sex offender for life.

On Oct. 30 during a Broncos game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High against the San Diego Chargers, prosecutors said Magee was confronted by a woman who saw him using his cellphone to take pictures up her skirt without consent.

Magee left the scene, but the Denver Police Department released surveillance photos of Magee with a prosthetic leg and wearing a Von Miller jersey.

He was later identified and taken into custody.

Magee pleaded guilty to one count of felony invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

Prosecutors said Magee was already a registered sex offender in Lafayette before the incident at the Broncos game.