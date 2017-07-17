Safety concerns raised after horse is killed in car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Horseback riders have had enough! The tight-knit community in Arvada is taking a stand against aggressive driving-- saying roads are becoming more dangerous as more people move to Colorado.

Equestrians raised concerns Monday at an Arvada city council meeting two days after a horse was struck and killed by a car near 80th Avenue and Alkire Street. There are more and more close calls between horses and vehicles as the northern Denver suburb grows, according to horse owners.

"Cars need to know we're there,” said Tanya Adams, an Arvada horseback riding instructor. "I think as the houses and businesses encroach on us that people are less aware of the fact that it's a very horsey area and there's a need for safety."

A horse named Mister was hit and killed in northwest Arvada on Saturday. Police said the area where Mister was killed is popular for horseback riding.

“I'm actually surprised that it's taken this long for a tragedy like this to happen with the way people drive,” Arvada resident Chris Ainscough said.

No one was riding Mister when he wandered away from his ranch, according to authorities.

Horse lovers stood in support at the Monday city council meeting as elected leaders heard their concerns. During the meeting, the mayor promised the issue will not be ignored. He said the City of Arvada will explore a “workable solution for everyone.”

Possibilities for a potential solution could include more warning signs to alert drivers of horses in areas popular for horseback riding.

"I just want to see if the city council could do something to make it safer for everyone,” Ainscough, who addressed the council, said.

Those demanding change said a lot could be resolved if drivers simply become more aware of their surroundings, slow down and give horses more space.