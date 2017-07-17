Raccoon sparks 7-acre wildfire in Northwest Colorado

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. – A raccoon is to blame for a wildfire in Moffat County around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The 7-acre fire was near Moffat County Road 30 and Round Bottom Road about 7 miles southwest of Craig, according to Steamboat Today.

Officials say that the raccoon climbed a power pole transformer, caused it to spark and started the fire.

The fire also caused a power outage for about 30 people until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Luckily, no structures were threatened and officials extinguished the fire within an hour.

As for the raccoon, it wasn’t as lucky.

“The raccoon unfortunately did not survive the incident,” an official told the paper.