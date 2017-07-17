× Police searching for missing endangered teen

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing endangered 16-year-old.

Devan Romero was last seen on Monday morning around 11 a.m. in the area of Marmot Ridge Circle in Roxborough, police said.

Romero is described as a white male, 5-foot 10-inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said that Devan has special needs and took the family car on Monday morning. He does not have a driver’s license and does not have formal training to drive.

Police located the 2010 Nissan Murano in the area of Columbine and Pierce in Jefferson County, however they have not located Devan.