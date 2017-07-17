No air conditioning in apartment, holes in balcony as renter waits 2 months for repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Kevin Welintukonis has had it with blinds that need to be repaired, broken door seals and a balcony with holes from rotting wood but he says the broken air conditioning is the worst.

“We have been unable to sleep, we've had to go to hotels, restaurants and friends all day just to keep away from the heat," Welintukonis said.

Welintukonis tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers he pays $1,500 dollars a month for the apartment and reported the problems back in May.

The Problem Solvers asked the management about the delay in repairs and learned contractor issues are a partial reason for the hold up.

They promise that Welintukonis will not have to wait for long though until his home is repaired. The Problem Solvers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.