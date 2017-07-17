× Man accused of throwing 2-year-old boy onto busy street arrested for attempted murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man accused of throwing his 2-year-old cousin onto a busy street in Colorado Springs has been arrested for attempted murder.

Witnesses told police they saw 30-year-old Bryant Hickcox throw the toddler onto the pavement at South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road at about 9:05 p.m. Friday.

The toddler was not hit by a vehicle and was not seriously injured.

Police did not say what led up to the incident.