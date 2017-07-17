Man accused of throwing 2-year-old boy onto busy street arrested for attempted murder
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man accused of throwing his 2-year-old cousin onto a busy street in Colorado Springs has been arrested for attempted murder.
Witnesses told police they saw 30-year-old Bryant Hickcox throw the toddler onto the pavement at South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road at about 9:05 p.m. Friday.
The toddler was not hit by a vehicle and was not seriously injured.
Police did not say what led up to the incident.
38.825361 -104.757548