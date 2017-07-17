Jefferson County deputies calm, arrest man armed with a knife

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies successfully avoided a potentially deadly situation Sunday, calming a man with a knife who had broken into a home.

The man reportedly threatened the homeowner with a knife after forcing his way into the home.

The victim had safely escaped by the time officials arrived. When deputies entered the home, they found the suspect hiding under a bed in a basement bedroom.

The man was still threatening injury with the knife when he crawled out from under the bed.

According to a release issued by the Sheriff’s Office, “deputies kept their calm and spent the next 30 minutes taking turns speaking with the man, while they held him at gunpoint, trying to calm him down.”

Eventually, the suspect dropped his knife and deputies took him into custody. He was then charged with burglary and felony menacing.

The identity of the suspect has not been identified.