Investigators create facial reconstruction of remains found in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Back in September of 2016, a hiker found human remains in the western part of Fremont County.

Tests revealed the person was a Caucasian male between 25 and 50 years of age. The man was approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10.

The Fremont County Coroner has had a facial reconstruction made from the remains found.

If this person looks familiar to you, please call FCSO Detective H. Burton at 719-276-5557 or Fremont County Crimestoppers at 719-275-STOP (7876)