Inmate unsuccessfully attempts to disarm Larimer County Jail deputy

LARIMER COUNTY — A deputy with the Larimer County Jail is safe despite an inmate’s attempt to steal his taser.

The deputy was distracted as he was attending to other inmates when the suspect, Victor Altamirano, grabbed the taser that was in the deputy’s holster.

The deputy was able to fend off the inmate, keep his taser in its holster and get control of Altamirano until help arrived.

The suspect was moved to another area within the jail and there were no injuries reported.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will screen the incident and may charge Altamirano with criminal attempt to disarm a peace officer, which is a class 6 felony.