IHOP offering 59-cent pancakes on Tuesday

IHOP is celebrating its 59th anniversary by offering pancakes for 59 cents on Tuesday.

The sweet deal is for a short stack of three buttermilk pancakes on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations nationwide.

The offer is only good for dine-in purchases and is limited to one deal per customer. The regular price of the short stacks is $3.99.

Time flies when you're eating pancakes! TOMORROW, 59¢ short stacks!!! 7AM – 7PM. Dine-in. Participation varies. 1 per person. pic.twitter.com/LSUNwEhUJo — IHOP (@IHOP) July 17, 2017

The first IHOP, which stands for International House of Pancakes, opened in Los Angeles in 1958. Since then the company has expanded to over 1,650 locations around the world.

More details on the offer are available on IHOP’s website.