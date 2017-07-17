Highlands Ranch 12-year-old run over, killed by boat driven by dad

HEBRON, N.H. – A 12-year-old Colorado girl died while waterskiing on a New Hampshire lake after she was struck and killed by a boat her father was operating.

Zoe Anderson of Highlands Ranch fell while waterskiing on Monday on Newfound Lake in central New Hampshire, The New Hampshire Marine Patrol told the Associated Press.

Authorities say that her father, Sherwood Anderson, drove the towing boat back toward her but became distracted when his hat blew off his head.

Sherwood Anderson then put the boat in neutral as it passed over Zoe at a slow speed, the AP reports.

Zoe suffered serious injuries to her torso and was immediately brought to shore where CPR was attempted.

She could not be revived.

Sherwood Anderson’s wife and another daughter were also aboard the boat, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation.