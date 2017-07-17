Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A two-time 'Top Chef' contestant, four time James Beard Award Nominee, and creator of the critically acclaimed Dallas-based restaurant 'Knife' is bringing his culinary genius to Denver! Chef John Tesar and Chef Matt Wolf stopped by to share a sneak peak of the grand opening for "Element Kitchen & Cocktail" this Friday, July 21st. It's located in the Golden Triangle... at 1134 Broadway Avenue. 303-353-1172.