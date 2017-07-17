A two-time 'Top Chef' contestant, four time James Beard Award Nominee, and creator of the critically acclaimed Dallas-based restaurant 'Knife' is bringing his culinary genius to Denver! Chef John Tesar and Chef Matt Wolf stopped by to share a sneak peak of the grand opening for "Element Kitchen & Cocktail" this Friday, July 21st. It's located in the Golden Triangle... at 1134 Broadway Avenue. 303-353-1172.
Element Kitchen & Cocktail
-
Paula’s Picks – STK Denver’s Summer Happy Hour
-
Celebrate National Pina Colada Day at Ignite
-
Cool Cocktails & Brunch from Morning Collective
-
Daybreak Delights: Brunch Cocktails
-
Couple’s Cooking Class Makes Great Father’s Day Gift
-
-
Local restaurateur to appear on cooking show
-
Grilling Veggies with Chef David
-
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ chef Paulie Giganti found dead at Philadelphia home
-
New restaurant opening near Union Station needs to fill 150 jobs
-
Chef David’s All-American Apple Pie
-
-
Chef David’s Grilled Indian Chicken
-
Game Day Hot Dogs with Chef David
-
Diners feast on version of lavish last meal served on Titanic