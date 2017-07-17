Damaged Colorado Freedom Memorial closer to being repaired

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Freedom Memorial, which was damaged over the July 4 weekend, is getting closer to being repaired.

A blank glass panel was shattered on the memorial dedicated to Coloradans who have died while defending our freedom.

Officials with the memorial say their insurance company is completing their review of the claim and will let them known by mid-week how much of the damage is covered.

They say they are also working with the memorial designer Kristoffer Kenton to include names on the new panel that memorial officials discovered since it was first dedicated.

Once the manufacturer gets the order, they expect about the new panel to be ready in about 10 weeks.

Memorial officials are also working with security advisers to design a system that will provided surveillance of the Memorial.

Last weekend, a memorial fundraiser brought in $19,000, and supporters have donated another $11,000 for repairs on the Restore Colorado Freedom Memorial GoFundMe page.

Organizers believe it will cost at least $55,000 to replace the damaged pane.