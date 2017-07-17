Channel 2’s own race team first workout!

Posted 3:43 pm, July 17, 2017, by , Updated at 03:44PM, July 17, 2017

We're getting ready for the inaugural 'Fortitude 10k' in Fort Collins on Labor Day. Channel 2 is a sponsor and we've got our own team! The team had its first pre-race training workout here at the Channel 2 studios this week and there is a lot of excitement for runners of all capabilities, veterans and newbies!