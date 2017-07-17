Bride surprised by her late son’s heart recipient at wedding

PALMER, Alaska — An Alaska bride got the surprise of her life at her wedding earlier this month that left her speechless.

Becky Turney’s son, Triston Green, unexpectedly passed away at 19-years-old two years ago. At her wedding, there was a seat reserved for him with a sign.

“I’m in heaven for your wedding, so what shall I do? I’ll come down to Earth to spend it with you. So save me a seat, just one empty chair. You may not see me, but I will be there,” the sign said.

While Tristian couldn’t physically attend the ceremony, Becky’s fiancé, Kelly surprised her with the recipient of Tristan’s heart.

Kelly surprised Becky by flying Jacob Kilby to Alaska to stand in as a groomsman. It was the first time Becky had met Kilby.

“I began planning her surprise with Jacob about four to five months earlier. He is an amazing young man,” Kelly told the BBC.

The moment was captured on camera – including when Becky got to listen to her son’s heart beat inside Kilby’s chest. The photos have been shared more than 109,000 times.

In a Facebook post, addressing Kilby, Becky said: “Hands down the best gift… most amazing surprise ever. Thank you for caring for Triston’s heart. Thank you for being here.”

Kilby told the BBC that the experience was “so unrealistic, so heart-warming and incredibly emotional.”