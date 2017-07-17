Fire at waste management facility in Adams County producing huge plume of smoke

Posted 12:34 pm, July 17, 2017, by , Updated at 01:12PM, July 17, 2017

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A fire at a waste management facility near the 6100 Block of Brighton Road is producing a big plume of black smoke that is visible for miles.

Officials got a report of a debris fire with structures threatened around noon. An official South Adams Fire says the fire is burning a mound of garbage.

(Photo: Gordon Doherty)

Brighton Boulevard is currently open to traffic but drivers are advised to “Avoid the area if possible,” fire officials said.

(Photo: Gordon Doherty)

This is the second fire at the waste management facility in just over a month.

A huge fire broke out at the facility on June 15.

It’s not clear what sparked the fire and there are no injuries so far.

This is a developing situation. We have a crew on the way to get more information. Refresh this page for updates.

