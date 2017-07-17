Fire at waste management facility in Adams County producing huge plume of smoke

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A fire at a waste management facility near the 6100 Block of Brighton Road is producing a big plume of black smoke that is visible for miles.

Officials got a report of a debris fire with structures threatened around noon. An official South Adams Fire says the fire is burning a mound of garbage.

Brighton Boulevard is currently open to traffic but drivers are advised to “Avoid the area if possible,” fire officials said.

This is the second fire at the waste management facility in just over a month.

A huge fire broke out at the facility on June 15.

It’s not clear what sparked the fire and there are no injuries so far.

This is a developing situation. We have a crew on the way to get more information. Refresh this page for updates.