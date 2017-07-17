Arvada man restoring life into antique lighting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- It truly is the land that time forgot. For most folks, that is, not for Mike Dalio.

He started collecting, restoring and selling antiques in the 1960's. It was then, you might say, that a light bulb illuminated over his head.

His idea, was to concentrate on antique lights and fixtures, "I like the different eras of the light. You have tudor, you have mission, you have art deco and art nouveau."

An original American picker, Dalio has amassed an enormous collection of antique lighting from around the country. And, he knows each and every piece.

Under his own timeline, he lovingly repairs, restores and respects the solent guardians of time. His work has garnered international attention. From Euro-Disney in France to Hollywood, California. One of his lamps was used in Mel Gibson's western "Maverick."

Light, man's obsession to capture, harness and use. It's also Dalia's passion to rescue, restore and revere.

"They were just built good and everything worked well on them. They were just beautiful. They were unusual and I just kind of stuck with that," Dalia said.

Dalio knows he will never have enough time to restore all of his lamps. He hopes someone after him will see the light, and carry on.