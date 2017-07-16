Video: Denver Broncos’ Cody Latimer pepper sprayed in scuffle outside strip club

DENVER — Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer is responding to reports that he was pepper sprayed by a bouncer during a fight outside a strip club in Ohio in February.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that Latimer, 24, was trying to get into Diamonds Cabaret strip club near his hometown of Dayton with his uncle and a friend, but got into a disagreement with the bouncer about the dress code.

The group moved outside, and in the video, you can see a man slap the bouncer. TMZ identifies the man as Latimer. The bouncer then sprays Latimer with pepper spray.

A man identified as Latimer’s uncle then lunges at the bouncer and gets laid out on the sidewalk.

On Sunday, Latimer issued a statement, saying he’d spoken to team officials about the incident.

Latimer said he has “grown so much” since the incident and is on a “really positive path.”