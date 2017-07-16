‘Night of the Living Dead’ creator George Romero dies at age 77

Director, writer and producer George A. Romero died in his sleep Sunday, after a “brief but aggressive battle with lung cancer,” the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.

The legendary filmmaker is considered the “father of the modern movie zombie.”

The 1968 movie “Night of the Living Dead” was shot in black-and-white on a budget of just over $100,000, according to IMDb. The film earned far more than it cost to make and became a cult classic by the early 1970s.

It was inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress of the United States in 1999.

Romero followed the cult classic with five sequels and undoubtedly inspired future generations of filmmakers.

“Romero died while listening to the score of one his favorite films, 1952’s ‘The Quiet Man,’ with his wife, Suzanne Desrocher Romero, and daughter, Tina Romero, at his side,” the Times reported.