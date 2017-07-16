× Hundreds attend Cannabis Career Fair in Denver

DENVER — Hundreds of job seekers attended a Cannabis Career Fair in Denver on Sunday. Organizers said there are a wide variety of jobs available at dozens of companies.

The event at Mile High Station is part of an effort to increase diversity in the industry.

Officials with Marijuana Industry Group (MIG) and Servicios de La Raza said the idea is to “bridge the gap between underrepresented communities that may not be networked in to traditional cannabis recruitment channels and employment opportunities.”

“Our partnership with MIG works to break down barriers of discrimination and lack of access, and this career fair collaboration is another example of that. We want people in our community to know that there are legal jobs in a regulated industry that are available,” Rudy Gonzales, Executive director of Servicios de La Raza said in a statement issued to the media. “Cannabis businesses offer meaningful employment at living wages, and that’s what we look for when we want to break the cycle of poverty.”

Representatives from Servicios de La Raza were onsite at the Marijuana Industry Group booth to offer solutions for adults looking for employment opportunities, including free job skills training programs; WAGEES, a program that offers re-entry services, adult job development and transportation assistance; and VISTAS, which focuses on domestic violence and general crime victims, safety planning and legal advocacy.

Adult applicants are welcome, and should bring valid photo identification.

The event is taking place from noon to 5 p.m. at 2027 Old West Colfax Avenue in Denver.

The cost of admission is $9.99 but guests and job-seekers can use the coupon code “DIVERSITY” for free admission. Register online here.