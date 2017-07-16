FOX31 Denver wins Overall Excellence at 2017 Heartland Emmy Awards

DENVER — FOX31 Denver won the Overall Excellence award, and 13 other Emmys, at the 2017 Heartland Emmy Awards.
Here’s a list of the awards FOX31 took home:
Overall Excellence: Joan M. Barrett, Vice President/General Manager
Talent – News Anchor: Jeremy Hubbard, Anchor
Investigative Report – Single Story: “Drug Test Shakedown”
- Christopher Halsne, Investigative Reporter
- Christopher Koeberl, Investigative Producer
- Isaias Medina, Photojournalist/Editor
- Serena Ung, Special Projects Producer
- Noah Skinner, Photojournalist
Environment – News Single Story: “Oil and Gas Inspections on the Western Slope”
- Carisa Scott, Investigative Producer
- Joe St. George, Political Reporter
Specialty Assignment Report – News Single Story: “Daycare Death”
- Julie Bonniwell (Hayden), Reporter
Technology – News Single Story: “Mars Desert Research Station”
- Bryant Vander Weerd, Photojournalist
- Kent Erdahl, Reporter
Business/Consumer – Program/Series/Special: “Colorado Drinks”
- Jeremy Hubbard, Producer
- David Althouse, Producer
- Isaias Medina, Photographer
- Noah Skinner, Photographer
- Joshua Maranhas, Photographer
- Nicholas Carvin, Motion Graphics Designer
Magazine Program – Program/Series/Special: “Let’s Remember Pearl Harbor”
- Jeremy Hubbard, Producer
- Sean Towle, Photographer
- Isaias Medina, Photographer
- Joshua Maranhas, Editor
- Nicholas Carvin, Motion Graphics Designer
- David Althouse, Editor
- Bryant Vander Weerd, Photojournalist
- Timothy Davis, Historian
Magazine Program – Feature/Segment: “Spirit Of Colorado”
- David Althouse, producer
- Aristea Brady, Anchor
- Michael Driver, Photojournalist
- George Taylor, Photojournalist
- Kevin Torres, Producer
- Jeremy Hubbard, Anchor
Informational/Instructional – Feature/Segment: “The Secret Language Of Emojis”
- Linda Kicak, Executive Producer
- Tammy Vigil, Reporter
- Serena Ung, Special Projects Producer
Nostalgia Program – Series/Special: “Where Heroes Rest”
- Jeremy Hubbard, Producer
- Sean Towle, Producer
- Nicholas Carvin, Motion Graphics Designer
- David Althouse, Photographer
- Timothy Davis, Historian
News Promo – Single Spot: “KDVR Alien Tower”
- Mike Johns, Producer
- Rodney Pearcey, Graphic Designer
- Jeffrey Cales, Graphic Designer
Graphic Arts – Program: “Special Program Motion Graphics”
- Nicholas Carvin, Motion Graphics Designer
- Rodney Pearcey, Motion Graphics Designer
- Jeffrey Cales, Motion Graphics Designer
See the full list of all the 2017 winners here.