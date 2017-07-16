FOX31 Denver wins Overall Excellence at 2017 Heartland Emmy Awards

DENVER — FOX31 Denver won the Overall Excellence award, and 13 other Emmys, at the 2017 Heartland Emmy Awards.

FOX31 Denver @KDVR wins in Overall Excellence at #heartlandemmy Here's their reaction. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/ujgd9vgq7n — Heartland Emmy NATAS (@HeartlandEmmy) July 16, 2017

Here’s a list of the awards FOX31 took home:

Overall Excellence: Joan M. Barrett, Vice President/General Manager

Talent – News Anchor: Jeremy Hubbard, Anchor

Investigative Report – Single Story: “Drug Test Shakedown”

Christopher Halsne, Investigative Reporter

Christopher Koeberl, Investigative Producer

Isaias Medina, Photojournalist/Editor

Serena Ung, Special Projects Producer

Noah Skinner, Photojournalist

Environment – News Single Story: “Oil and Gas Inspections on the Western Slope”

Carisa Scott, Investigative Producer

Joe St. George, Political Reporter

Specialty Assignment Report – News Single Story: “Daycare Death”

Julie Bonniwell (Hayden), Reporter

Technology – News Single Story: “Mars Desert Research Station”

Bryant Vander Weerd, Photojournalist

Kent Erdahl, Reporter

Business/Consumer – Program/Series/Special: “Colorado Drinks”

Jeremy Hubbard, Producer

David Althouse, Producer

Isaias Medina, Photographer

Noah Skinner, Photographer

Joshua Maranhas, Photographer

Nicholas Carvin, Motion Graphics Designer

Magazine Program – Program/Series/Special: “Let’s Remember Pearl Harbor”

Jeremy Hubbard, Producer

Sean Towle, Photographer

Isaias Medina, Photographer

Joshua Maranhas, Editor

Nicholas Carvin, Motion Graphics Designer

David Althouse, Editor

Bryant Vander Weerd, Photojournalist

Timothy Davis, Historian

Magazine Program – Feature/Segment: “Spirit Of Colorado”

David Althouse, producer

Aristea Brady, Anchor

Michael Driver, Photojournalist

George Taylor, Photojournalist

Kevin Torres, Producer

Jeremy Hubbard, Anchor

Informational/Instructional – Feature/Segment: “The Secret Language Of Emojis”

Linda Kicak, Executive Producer

Tammy Vigil, Reporter

Serena Ung, Special Projects Producer

Nostalgia Program – Series/Special: “Where Heroes Rest”

Jeremy Hubbard, Producer

Sean Towle, Producer

Nicholas Carvin, Motion Graphics Designer

David Althouse, Photographer

Timothy Davis, Historian

News Promo – Single Spot: “KDVR Alien Tower”

Mike Johns, Producer

Rodney Pearcey, Graphic Designer

Jeffrey Cales, Graphic Designer

Graphic Arts – Program: “Special Program Motion Graphics”

Nicholas Carvin, Motion Graphics Designer

Rodney Pearcey, Motion Graphics Designer

Jeffrey Cales, Motion Graphics Designer

See the full list of all the 2017 winners here.