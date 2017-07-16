FOX31 Denver wins Overall Excellence at 2017 Heartland Emmy Awards

Posted 12:40 pm, July 16, 2017, by , Updated at 12:45PM, July 16, 2017

DENVER — FOX31 Denver won the Overall Excellence award, and 13 other Emmys, at the 2017 Heartland Emmy Awards.

Here’s a list of the awards FOX31 took home:

Overall Excellence: Joan M. Barrett, Vice President/General Manager

Talent – News Anchor: Jeremy Hubbard, Anchor

Investigative Report – Single Story:  “Drug Test Shakedown

  • Christopher Halsne, Investigative Reporter
  • Christopher Koeberl, Investigative Producer
  • Isaias Medina, Photojournalist/Editor
  • Serena Ung, Special Projects Producer
  • Noah Skinner, Photojournalist

Environment – News Single Story: “Oil and Gas Inspections on the Western Slope

  • Carisa Scott, Investigative Producer
  • Joe St. George, Political Reporter

Specialty Assignment Report – News Single Story: “Daycare Death

  • Julie Bonniwell (Hayden), Reporter

Technology – News Single Story: “Mars Desert Research Station

  • Bryant Vander Weerd, Photojournalist
  • Kent Erdahl, Reporter

Business/Consumer – Program/Series/Special: “Colorado Drinks

  • Jeremy Hubbard, Producer
  • David Althouse, Producer
  • Isaias Medina, Photographer
  • Noah Skinner, Photographer
  • Joshua Maranhas, Photographer
  • Nicholas Carvin, Motion Graphics Designer

Magazine Program – Program/Series/Special: “Let’s Remember Pearl Harbor

  • Jeremy Hubbard, Producer
  • Sean Towle, Photographer
  • Isaias Medina, Photographer
  • Joshua Maranhas, Editor
  • Nicholas Carvin, Motion Graphics Designer
  • David Althouse, Editor
  • Bryant Vander Weerd, Photojournalist
  • Timothy Davis, Historian

Magazine Program – Feature/Segment: “Spirit Of Colorado

  • David Althouse, producer
  • Aristea Brady, Anchor
  • Michael Driver, Photojournalist
  • George Taylor, Photojournalist
  • Kevin Torres, Producer
  • Jeremy Hubbard, Anchor

Informational/Instructional – Feature/Segment: “The Secret Language Of Emojis

  • Linda Kicak, Executive Producer
  • Tammy Vigil, Reporter
  • Serena Ung, Special Projects Producer

Nostalgia Program – Series/Special: “Where Heroes Rest

  • Jeremy Hubbard, Producer
  • Sean Towle, Producer
  • Nicholas Carvin, Motion Graphics Designer
  • David Althouse, Photographer
  • Timothy Davis, Historian

News Promo – Single Spot: “KDVR Alien Tower

  • Mike Johns, Producer
  • Rodney Pearcey, Graphic Designer
  • Jeffrey Cales, Graphic Designer

Graphic Arts – Program: “Special Program Motion Graphics”

  • Nicholas Carvin, Motion Graphics Designer
  • Rodney Pearcey, Motion Graphics Designer
  • Jeffrey Cales, Motion Graphics Designer

See the full list of all the 2017 winners here.