'Doctor Who' announces Jodie Whittaker will be first female Time Lord

The BBC has revealed the 13th Doctor in the ‘Doctor Who’ series will be Jodie Whittaker.

It’s the first time in the show’s five-decade history that the Doctor will be played by a woman.

The choice for the next Time Lord was revealed in a trailer that was broadcast after the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

‘Doctor Who Magazine’ asked Whittaker what it feels like to be the first woman Doctor.

“It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human,” Whittaker answered. “I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender. Because this is a really exciting time and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change. This is only a new, different one, not a fearful one.”

The ‘Broadchurch‘ star will make her debut on the show’s Christmas special, according to the BBC.

Whittaker said she’s “beyond excited” to join the epic journey that began long before she was born.

“Doctor Who has been around longer than me, and it’s a family I couldn’t ever have dreamed I’d be part of,” Whittaker stated.

“It’s more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait,” Whittaker said.