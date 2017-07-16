× Colorado Springs man arrested for allegedly trying to lure 13-year-old into sex acts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 21-year-old Colorado Springs man was arrested after attempting to lure a 13-year-old victim into participating in sexual acts, according to information released by officials on Sunday.

Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit gathered enough information to arrest Malcolm Goings and charge him with sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child and sexual assault on a child.

The suspect was booked into the Criminal Justice Center and the young teenager is safe.