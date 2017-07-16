Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with these sweet deals on Sunday

It’s National Ice Cream Day and we found some sweet deals to help you celebrate.

Baskin Robbins

Get a free regular scoop when you download the app and sign up for mobile deals. You can also click here for a coupon to get $2 off any Polar Pizza through July 31.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s will be serving up a sweet opportunity for National Ice Cream Day. In addition to treating fans to free vanilla cones, one lucky guest will have the chance to win free soft serve for life. All you have to do to participate is download the McDonald’s app. Stop by the nearest McDonald’s between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. MT on July 16 and present your coupon for your free cone. If you happen to get the limited edition Golden Arches Cone, you’ll get to enjoy the cold treat for the rest of your life.

On Havana Street

Join the Frozen Treat Progressive Party from noon to 4 p.m. Stop by the following shops to get a free sample of their frozen treats.

Pick up an registration form at any of the shops and have a shop employee stamp your form. Drop off your stamped entry form for a chance to win $300 in Water World Gift Cards.

PetSmart PetHotels

Enjoy a free Doggie Ice Cream Sundae, digital keepsake photo, tours, giveaways and more.

Sonic

Shakes and ice cream slushes are half-price after 8 p.m.

Wendy’s

You can pick up a chocolate or vanilla Frosty for only $.50 through Aug. 25.

Whole Foods Market

You can get two pints of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and frozen yogurt for $6 — only on Sunday, July 16.