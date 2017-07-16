× Caitlyn Jenner teases possible run for Senate seat

Caitlyn Jenner is the latest celebrity to tease a possible run for political office, saying in an interview on Cats Roundtable that she has considered securing a Senate seat in California.

“I like the political side of it. If there’s one thing — I work very closely with the American Unity Fund — that their sole purpose, their mission statement is to get the Republican party to do a better job with all LGBT issues,” she commented.

Jenner has loudly voiced her support for the Republican party but has taken issue with the GOP stance on LGBTQ issues.

Jenner, herself a transgender woman, said she has been meeting with officials within the Trump administration, including a Sunday meeting with Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to the United Nations.

A 2018 run for a California Senate seat would pit the celebrity against Democratic incumbent Diane Feinstein, who has not yet announced another run for office.

Jenner, 67, shot to fame as a decorated Olympian, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, in the 1976 Summer Olympics Men’s decathlon event.

She reclaimed her celebrity status during her role in the reality program Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well as a spin off exploring her life during her sexual transition.

Caitlyn Jenner said she will take her time considering the possible impact she could make in American politics.

“Over the next six months or so I’ve got to figure out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Working the perimeter of the political scene?” she said. “Or, are you better off from the inside. And we are in the process of determining that. And yeah, I would look for a senatorial run.”

She is one of a string of celebrities possibly throwing their hats into the political arena following the election of reality star Donald Trump to president.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Kid Rock said he is considering a run for public office, even establishing a website announcing his possible candidacy.

Mark Cuban and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have also teased a future in politics.