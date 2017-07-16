Bill Murray dines out, plays golf in Denver

DENVER — Actor Bill Murray made lots of people in Denver smile when he stopped by several local restaurants over the past few days.

The comic genius posted for a photo with several servers at the Denver Chophouse Saturday night.

“He was quick to make conversation with all of us working, including joking with the one female working with us, telling her, ‘Don’t forget. You’re my girlfriend,'” said server Marcelino Rodriguez (pictured bottom left.)

“He asked me to put a Stevie Wonder playlist on instead of our Chophouse music,” Rodriguez said. “He said, ‘Nothing slow, just dance music. And turn it up!'”

“Bill Murray was a class act,” Rodriguez continued. “It’s nights like last night that make work fun, when the guests make you feel like your a part of their celebration.”

Rodriguez added that Murray was “more than generous with his gratuity.”

“As advertised, Bill Murray is an extremely fun, gracious & generous guest. Proud to have had such an icon dine with us!” the Denver Chophouse tweeted.

Earlier, on Saturday morning, Murray stopped for brunch at Snooze Am Eatery on 7th and Colorado .

Murray was also spotted hanging out at Jackson’s Denver on Thursday.

“I tried to keep my cool, but damn!!! I just met Bill ******* Murray!!!” Lucy Taylor said after taking a photo with the star.

Apparently, Murray was in town attending an event for alumni at Regis University.

We hope you’re having a blast at this year’s Alumni Weekend festivities! There’s plenty of fun on tap for today. Check the link in our profile for more details. #thisisregis #billmurray A post shared by Regis University (@regisuniversity) on Jul 15, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

He even hit the links at Willis Case Golf Course.

If you spotted Murray hanging out around town, email your photos to tips@kdvr.com and we’ll add them to this article and maybe even share them on air!