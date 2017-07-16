Aurora Fire Rescue responds to brush fire in residential area

AURORA — Pictures from a brush fire in Aurora depict how just a spark can cause a fairly significant blaze during Colorado’s dry summer.

IT'S SO DRY OUT! Around 6pm tonight Engine 4 responded to a brush fire at Mississippi/Galena, Fire was 20×30 ft Undetermined cause-Be Safe! pic.twitter.com/LFU79z2vWU — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) July 17, 2017

Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted out two pictures Sunday evening, showing a brush fire that lit up a yard at Mississippi and Galena.

According to officials, the fire spread to a size of about 20 feet by 30 feet and was first reported around 6 p.m.

The tweet didn’t say whether there were any injuries caused by the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but the tweet accurately said our hot weather is making it “SO DRY OUT!”