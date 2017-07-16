At least 8 dead, 2 missing after flash flooding hits swimming hole in Arizona

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — At least eight people are dead and two others are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona, the sheriff’s office confirmed Sunday afternoon.

Fourteen family members were near the Cold Springs Swimming Hole on Saturday afternoon when heavy rains caused flash floods, Hornung said. Four family members were rescued Saturday afternoon, Sgt. David Hornung with the Gila County Sheriff’s Department.

At least two of the dead were children, said Hornung.

Cold Springs is just north of Payson in Gila County, and about 90 miles north of Phoenix.

CNN affiliate KNXV in Phoenix tweeted a photo showing the conditions in the area.

#breaking #update Unbelievable! Look at the swimming hole conditions as campers were swept away in Payson. 📸cred: Jack Lloyd #abc15 pic.twitter.com/JckCH0aNRM — Nohelani Graf (@NoheG) July 16, 2017

A search and rescue mission was underway for the missing family members. The Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter, Whispering Pines Fire Department and US Forest Service participated in the effort.

Flash flood warning

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of Arizona, including the greater Phoenix area, through Monday evening. Monsoon storms are expected into the middle of the week.

Monsoon moisture's really on the upswing and heavy rain is likely to follow. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Mon. evening. #azwx pic.twitter.com/GoN8uZO9QV — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 16, 2017

ABC 15 tweeted a viewer’s photo of a flooded street in the Sun City area.